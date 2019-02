TEWKSBURY (CBS) – The Massachusetts State Police bomb squad responded to a threat made at Tewksbury’s Wynn Middle School but did not find any danger to students.

Multiple police vehicles could be seen outside the school Wednesday morning.

State police said later in the morning that no hazardous materials were found and they have since cleared the building.

Update—No hazardous items found. All units clear from Wynn School in #Tewksbury. https://t.co/5CqUOvihEp — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) February 27, 2019

No other information was immediately available.