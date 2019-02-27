



BOSTON (CBS) – The month of February has been, by far, our snowiest month in recent years. In fact, in 6 of the last 7 years, February has out-snowed all the other months.

Since 2013, Boston has averaged 25” of snow in the month of February…the next closest month being January with just over 14” on average. Wednesday night’s snow in Boston should put us over the 10” mark this month (average for February being 10.9”). While we haven’t had any big storms or nor’easters to talk about, it has been a fairly active, snowy stretch.

The snow tonight should be about as low impact as it gets for a 3-5” snowstorm. It is coming largely between commutes and it will be very light and fluffy…the kind of snow you can clean off with a leaf blower. A bit of an inconvenience for travelers Thursday morning, but otherwise no biggie by February standards in New England.

TIMELINE:

Some very light flurries may be visible during the evening commute but certainly no accumulation before 7 p.m. locally. The steady snow arrives from west to east between 7p and 10p (latest along the Coastline).

Most accumulation will occur between 10p and 4a and it will never get all that intense.

The snow tapers to flurries between 4a and 7a Thursday, and will wrap up completely thereafter.

HOW MUCH:

A general 3-5” of light and fluffy snow for most of southern New England. Lighter amounts in southeast New Hampshire and Maine. There may be a few areas that receive a tad more, say 6 or 7”…most likely locations being the Berkshires and along the South Shore (Plymouth county).

WHAT’S NEXT:

The sunshine returns during the day on Thursday, temperatures stay cold, near 30. Decent melting on Friday with temperatures climbing into the upper 30s.

Then we have a tricky forecast for the next 5-7 days. Watching several chances for storms, the first of which comes during the day on Saturday and, right on its heels, another storm threat late Sunday and early Monday. A lot of noise in the atmosphere during this timeframe, but it appears the most significant storm could end up being the Sunday night one. Timing, track and precipitation type all still remain in question…stay tuned for updates in the next 24-48 hours.