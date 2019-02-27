



BOSTON (CBS) — Red Sox players will get their fancy new 2018 World Series rings when they have their Fenway Park opener on April 9. Fans will have a chance to get their own World Series rings — four of them to be exact — throughout the season.

The Red Sox are giving away replica World Series rings for 2004, 2007, 2013 and 2018 at four different games this season, with the first 7,500 fans who arrive at Fenway Park receiving the bling.

The first ring night will come on April 11, two days after the real ones are handed out, when fans heading in to see the Sox take on the Blue Jays can snag their own 2018 ring.

Here is the full schedule for the promotion:

April 11 vs. Blue Jays: 2018 World Series replica

May 28 vs. Indians: 2013 World Series replica

June 11 vs. Rangers: 2007 World Series replica

August 20 vs. Phillies: 2004 World Series replica

Here’s a quick look at three of those rings, since the 2018 version is being kept a secret until players receiver theirs:

Not too shabby. Fans who want to collect all four replicas can purchase a special four-game “WS Ring Pax” for tickets to all four games, and are guaranteed to receive commemorative quartet.