



PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island police have arrested a man they say was driving under the influence when he struck more than 40 other vehicles.

Police say 45-year-old Christopher Paolissi, of Foster, was “zig-zagging” his pickup truck when he struck 41 vehicles in Providence on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say Paolissi was intoxicated, and he was driving about 15 mph when officers stopped him.

He was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Police Chief Hugh Clements says officers are compiling a “lengthy report” due to the number of vehicles hit.

Paolissi is facing multiple charges, including driving under the influence, reckless driving and failure to stop after an accident.

His case wasn’t listed in state records and it’s unclear if he has an attorney.

