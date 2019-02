BOSTON (CBS) – It’s commonly believed that people who overeat and gain weight do so because they lack will power and self-control, but scientists at Western University in Canada say altered activity in the brain may be largely to blame.

The prefrontal cortex is in the front of the brain and is involved in complex decision making, planning, and executive function. In a new review, the researchers found that people who have less activity in this area of the brain when making a decision may have a harder time resisting calorie-dense foods and may be more prone to overeating which can lead to excessive weight gain.

That said, exercise can stimulate activity in the prefrontal cortex and help people ignore food cravings. Also, practicing mindfulness, such as focusing on the health of a food rather just on the taste, can help people make better choices.

They also say that establishing good eating habits in childhood when the brain is still developing can help ensure that the prefrontal cortex functions properly.