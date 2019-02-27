



WASHINGTON (CBS) – Massachusetts Congressman Stephen Lynch blasted his Republican colleagues during the testimony of President Donald Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen before the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday.

Before questioning Cohen, Trump’s ex-personal “fixer,” Lynch called out the GOP for not having those who pleaded guilty in the Russia investigation testify in front of Congress when their party controlled the House. Republicans on the committee tried to stop Cohen from testifying before the hearing began.

“For two years – you want to talk about an agenda – my friends on the other side of the aisle refused to bring any of these people up before the committee,” Lynch said. “Your side ran away from the truth and we’re trying to bring it to the American people.”

Lynch quizzed Cohen about the president’s past business dealings with Russia. According to Cohen, Trump directed negotiations for a tower in Moscow during the 2016 campaign.

“Could there be any doubt about what he was referring to in terms of the project in Russia?” Lynch asked.

“No, this would be it,” Cohen answered.

Lynch took one more dig at Republicans before the end of his question time.

“I don’t think my colleagues on the other side of the aisle are afraid that you’re going to lie,” Lynch said. “I think they’re afraid you’re going to tell the truth.”