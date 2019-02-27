WEATHER ALERT:Plowable Snow Wednesday Night Into Thursday Morning
By MICHAEL CASEY, Associated Press
Filed Under:Marijuana, New Hampshire


CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire House has given preliminary approval to a bill legalizing recreational marijuana, putting the state on the path to joining several of its neighbors who allow the possession of small amounts of pot.

Lawmakers voted 209-147 Wednesday in favor of the bill that would legalize up to 1 ounce (28 grams) of recreational marijuana and 5 grams of concentrated cannabis. A cannabis control commission would be established to license and regulate cannabis businesses. Ten states have legalized recreational marijuana.

A similar bill passed the House last year before dying in the Senate. Democrats, who added legalization to their party platform last year, now control both chambers.

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu has promised to veto the bill if it passes.
___
Follow AP’s complete marijuana coverage: https://apnews.com/Marijuana

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

