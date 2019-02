MANSFIELD (CBS) – Police had a wild morning as they tracked down a ball python that was roaming around a Mansfield apartment.

The 2-foot snake was found Monday morning after getting loose. The Sun Chronicle reported that the snake was found in a couple’s bedroom at the Copeland Crossing Apartments.

Mansfield Police nicknamed the snake “Cuddles.” Officers got a look at the snake during roll call.

The snake has since been reunited with its owner.

“Never a dull moment,” police said.