(CBS News) — The story of a good Samaritan who bought $540 worth of Girl Scout cookies from a South Carolina troop — so they wouldn’t have to sell them in near-freezing weather — has taken a dark turn. The man, now-identified as Detric McGowan, was arrested Tuesday morning in a U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) drug bust, reports CBS South Carolina affiliate WSPA-TV.
McGowan is accused of conspiring to “intentionally and unlawfully” possess heroin, cocaine and fentanyl with the intent to distribute, according to the indictment posted by WSPA-TV. He allegedly attempted to import drugs from Mexico.
