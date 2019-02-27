



PEABODY (CBS) – Peabody Police have identified three teenagers behind a dangerous stunt at the Northshore Mall.

The young men recorded a video of themselves throwing a piece of furniture over a second floor railing inside the mall last Saturday evening.

No one was hurt.

“As a result of tips received we have identified those involved and charges are pending,” Peabody Police said in a Facebook post. “They were crucified in the court of public opinion, and will fare no better at juvenile court, but the court of mom and dad is what we bet they fear the most.”