AYER (CBS) – A car needed to be towed from the railroad tracks in Ayer early Wednesday morning after the driver become stuck. The woman told police she was following her GPS and accidentally turned onto the tracks.

Police received a call from Pan Am Railways about a vehicle that was driving east on the tracks. While officers were responding, the driver called 911 to say she was stuck near the Sandy Pond railroad crossing.

Officers found the car about 75 feet east of the crossing with major damage to its undercarriage. The 42-year-old driver was uninjured. The car had to be lifted and towed from the scene.

The woman told police that after turning onto the tracks, she decided to “try and forge ahead” to the next crossing.

Ayer Police warned residents that if they ever become stuck on the track, they should immediately get everyone out of the car then call 911.