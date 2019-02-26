  • WBZ TVOn Air

By Ken MacLeod
WORCESTER (CBS) – A man was seriously injured after a crash shut down the Southwest Cutoff in Worcester Tuesday afternoon.

Witnesses and police say it was just after 2:00 p.m. when a front end loader was hauling an enormous steel plate away from a road construction site.

The plate jutted out quite a ways and witnesses say the driver of the westbound GMC Yukon apparently didn’t see it. The SUV hit the plate and it immediately ripped part of its roof off.

A man driving an SUV was seriously injured in a crash at a Worcester construction site (WBZ-TV)

Witnesses say the SUV rolled ahead for another hundred yards before coming to a stop. The driver was conscious but suffered cuts to his head.

First responders had to cut the man from the SUV.

Worcester Police say the driver has serious injuries.

The Southwest Cutoff was shut down for about three hours.

Ken MacLeod

