BOSTON (CBS) — The next time the Portland Trail Blazers come to Boston, don’t be surprised if the entire team takes the stairs.

The Blazers got to town on Tuesday for their Wednesday night tilt against the Celtics at TD Garden, but had an unexpected delay. Several players, including star point guard Damian Lillard, Enes Kanter, Rodney Hood, Meyers Leonard, Zach Collins and former Celtics guard Evan Turner, spent 30 minutes stuck in an elevator at Emerson College. To kill some time (and likely stay sane), Leonard and Kanter shared some of the ordeal on social media:

We finally got it. 🙏🏼🔨 pic.twitter.com/elH231WzTa — Meyers Leonard (@MeyersLeonard11) February 26, 2019

Stuck in the elevator with the squad 🤦🏻‍♂️ 😂 @trailblazers pic.twitter.com/2Yu5zrdFfH — Enes Kanter (@Enes_Kanter) February 26, 2019

It’s pretty funny to see a group of NBA players rationing out a granola bar as they’re stranded in a small space. But it was Turner who stole the show, which should come as no surprise to Celtics fans. From his blank stare in the first video to his sweet leap out when the team was finally rescued, Turner was making the most out of the situation.

“This is not how you treat a former No. 1 team in the West,” he joked afterwards.

Now the Blazers will try to enjoy their night in Boston. Hopefully their hotel room is on the bottom floor.