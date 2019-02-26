



OAK BROOK, Ill. (CBS) – It looks like the tooth fairy is tightening her wallet again.

A new survey of more than 1,000 parents from insurer Delta Dental found that the average payout for a lost tooth is now $3.70, down 43 cents from last year. The price of a tooth also went down in 2017.

A first lost tooth is worth an average of $4.96. About 37 percent of parents said they give their child at least $5 for a lost tooth.

The tooth fairy apparently pays the most to children in the west at $4.19 a tooth compared to $3.75 in the northeast. Kids in the midwest see the least amount of money with an average of $2.97.

“Parents, do not be surprised if a savvy kid holds on to a lost tooth until market conditions improve,” Delta said in a press release.