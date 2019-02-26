BOSTON (CBS) – Add another record to Tom Brady’s resume.

One of the Patriots quarterback’s rookie cards sold for $400,100 at auction. The sale, coordinated on eBay by PWCC Marketplace, set the record for highest price for a football card sold at auction.

The card is from the 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Ticket collection. It was graded by Beckett Grading Services as a nine, which qualifies as gem mint.

It is one of two cards in the world graded in such pristine condition. Only 100 copies of the “Championship Ticket” card were produced.

“This sale was record setting but also largely predicted. The trading card market is rapidly maturing among tangible asset investors and record prices are becoming increasingly frequent, especially among the market’s most desired issues,” said Brent Huigens of CEO of PWCC Marketplace. “This auction event featured the finest football card we’ve brokered in our 20-year history and achieved the highest-ever hammer price for a football card. We were honored to present this asset to the public and are delighted for the new owner.”