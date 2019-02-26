



BOSTON (CBS) – New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bundchen are celebrating their 10-year anniversary on Tuesday.

New England’s power couple got married on February 26, 2009.

Brady took to Instagram to share a picture from their wedding day and write a sweet message to his wife, who has been his biggest cheerleader for three Super Bowl wins.

He wrote that their journey “has not been easy” but their bond has only grown stronger in a decade of marriage.

“Thank you for loving me, for supporting my dreams, and for nurturing our family in the way that only you could,” Brady said. “You are my rock, my love and my light!”

A few weeks ago, Brady shared some insight into what he’s learned from Bundchen over the years, including some of her unconventional beliefs.

Brady said Bundchen “always makes a little altar for me at the game because she just wills it so much,” complete with pictures of his children.

“And I have these little special stones and healing stones and protection stones and she has me wear a necklace and take these drops she makes, I say all these mantras,” Brady said. “And I stopped questioning her a long time ago. I just shut up and listen.”