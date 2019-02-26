



REVERE (CBS) – The woman who police say left the scene of a Revere drunk driving crash that seriously injured two children is due in court on Tuesday.

Massachusetts State Police say 37-year-old Cecelia Miranda rolled over her car early Sunday morning on Route 16 near the Route 1 ramp.

Witnesses said she left the scene in a bystander’s car with a seriously injured 6-year-old. A 10-year-old was left behind at the scene and another bystander took that child to an area hospital with severe injuries.

Miranda was arrested at Mass General Hospital on a long list of charges, including operating under the influence of alcohol with serious bodily injury.

Miranda was bailed on Sunday following the crash. Both children suffered severe injuries but are expected to survive.