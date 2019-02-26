Filed Under:Falmouth, Make America Great Again, President Trump


FALMOUTH (CBS) – The woman who was charged with confronting a man wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat inside a Falmouth Mexican restaurant was taken into custody by ICE. The department said she was in the country illegally.

Police said Rosiane Santos walked by Bryton Turner as he was eating dinner at Casa Vallarta and knocked the hat off his head. She then allegedly confronted him verbally.

Turner recorded video showing some of the confrontation.

Rosiane Santos is accused of assaulting a man who was wearing a Make America Great Again hat at a Falmouth restaurant (Image credit: Bryton Turner)

Falmouth Police charged Santos with disorderly conduct following the incident earlier this month. On Tuesday, ICE took her into custody.

“Deportation officers with ICE’s Fugitive Operations Team arrested Rosiane Santos, an unlawfully present citizen of Brazil, today near Falmouth, Massachusetts,” said ICE spokesman John Mohan.

Turner said he was just trying to eat a nice meal when Santos grabbed his hat supporting President Trump.

“It’s just a hat at the end of the day,” Turner told WBZ after the incident. “I don’t really understand why people can’t just express themselves anymore, everybody has to get mad.”

Santos was later released from ICE custody. She has been ordered to appear before an immigration judge for removal proceedings.

Comments (79)
  1. Dave Hardesty says:
    February 26, 2019 at 1:59 pm

    Bye beoch.

    Reply
    1. Logan Tucker says:
      February 26, 2019 at 5:34 pm

      how do dems get elected to office, when this goes on all of the time? Don;t repubs know how to take advantage of this?
      the katy flash

      Reply
  2. Jay Lewis says:
    February 26, 2019 at 1:59 pm

    Democrats and their media are terrorizing America from coast to coast with assault, harassment and violence.

    Reply
    1. Lisal Christian says:
      February 26, 2019 at 5:23 pm

      Absolute truth!

      Reply
  3. Ron Staiger (@ronstaiger) says:
    February 26, 2019 at 2:01 pm

    Buh Bye B!T€H!

    Reply
  4. Craig McDow says:
    February 26, 2019 at 2:02 pm

    GTFOOH

    Reply
  5. John Oakman says:
    February 26, 2019 at 2:06 pm

    Why can’t I be so lucky??

    Reply
  6. Dale Irish says:
    February 26, 2019 at 2:11 pm

    KARMA!

    Reply
  7. John Gagne says:
    February 26, 2019 at 2:11 pm

    LOL. Buh-Bye now lunatic lady!

    Reply
  8. Earl Dumarest (@EarlDumarest) says:
    February 26, 2019 at 2:15 pm

    Pure justice.

    Reply
  9. Arnold Ziffel says:
    February 26, 2019 at 2:17 pm

    She’ll be back, especially if the wall isn’t built.

    Reply
  10. Joe Strubachincoscow says:
    February 26, 2019 at 2:22 pm

    OMG this is classic !!!!!
    Boot right up the behind out of the country.
    OMG MAGA

    Reply
  11. Sherry Lynn Moran (@Slmoran12) says:
    February 26, 2019 at 2:25 pm

    Life is hard and even harder when you are stupid

    Reply
  12. Jerry Walton says:
    February 26, 2019 at 2:26 pm

    Goes to prove liberal Democrats are not the sharpest knives in the drawer.

    Reply
  13. malewurmhole says:
    February 26, 2019 at 2:27 pm

    She wasn’t “charged with confronting” anything. She was charged for disorderly conduct and maybe should be assault too. There is no charge for confronting anything, which while may be legal is poor form.

    Reply
    1. Jim Brock says:
      February 26, 2019 at 5:22 pm

      Assault AND battery.

      Reply
  14. Jim Wolfson says:
    February 26, 2019 at 2:31 pm

    HahHahHah!
    Deport, Deport, Deport!

    What’s Spanish for “karma”. Nah, who cares – we speak English, so what’s English for “karma”?

    Reply
    1. Tom Swinney says:
      February 26, 2019 at 2:45 pm

      “Payback”

      Reply
    2. Jay Barbieri says:
      February 26, 2019 at 3:46 pm

      She is Brazilian. They speak Portugese.

      Reply
      1. Kevin Kellerman says:
        February 26, 2019 at 4:15 pm

        Doesn’t matter Spanish Portuguese whatever, it’s all Greek to me…

  15. John Nada/American in CA (@Mrjspicoli) says:
    February 26, 2019 at 2:35 pm

    Best story of the day

    Reply
  16. Big Mama says:
    February 26, 2019 at 2:44 pm

    Loud mouth illegal..buh bye Felicia

    Reply
  17. Nancy Carr says:
    February 26, 2019 at 2:44 pm

    LMAO… perfect! Instant justice!

    Reply
  18. Marcus Welby says:
    February 26, 2019 at 2:44 pm

    well there goes 6-10 dem votes….

    Reply
  19. David Puddy says:
    February 26, 2019 at 2:45 pm

    Pack your bags lady…. you about to get a free ticket back to where you came from! Bye Bye. :-)

    Reply
  20. Joe Smith says:
    February 26, 2019 at 2:51 pm

    LOL! My sides!…my sides!

    Reply
  21. sammie515 says:
    February 26, 2019 at 2:55 pm

    HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA INSTANT KARMA in action! LOL

    Reply
  22. Ricky Pucheu says:
    February 26, 2019 at 2:59 pm

    1 down 21,999,999 to go. Best start wearing those MAGA hats folks. These criminals aren’t going to deport themselves you know.

    Reply
  23. gab.ai/tonyr951 (@tonyr951) says:
    February 26, 2019 at 3:03 pm

    Feel good story of the day :)
    #BuildTheWall

    Reply
  24. Catherine Atchison Clements says:
    February 26, 2019 at 3:05 pm

    lol

    Reply
  25. Denan Strong (@DenanStrong) says:
    February 26, 2019 at 3:13 pm

    Why does the reporter have to include the uncorroborated, unproven claims of the “anti-Trump” protestors? Do they have video proof? Snow plows have a job to do and most people are bright enough to not be where the snow goes when one goes by. Anti-Trump protestors are not exactly well-known for their cooperation with civic functions required to maintain a city.

    Reply
  26. Mike Houck says:
    February 26, 2019 at 3:16 pm

    She has contempt for immigration laws and for free speech and civil rights. Don’t let the door hit you on your way out, “lady”.

    Reply
  27. Joe Daigle says:
    February 26, 2019 at 3:17 pm

    She’s not getting enough d to keep her happy. Too mean would be my guess.

    Reply
  28. Thom Covenant says:
    February 26, 2019 at 3:18 pm

    There’s a process for renewing visas, it’s not that complicated. Obey the law. Reprobates especially should operate “on the down low”. What a tool.

    Reply
  29. Johnny S 🇺🇸😎 (@racerx150) says:
    February 26, 2019 at 3:20 pm

    LOL

    Reply
  30. Brian Brophy says:
    February 26, 2019 at 3:21 pm

    Ron White said it best,you can’t fix Stupid.Enjoy your trip :)

    Reply
  31. Timothy Fletcher says:
    February 26, 2019 at 3:24 pm

    This made my day. God Bless America! MAGA

    Reply
  32. ALT-FUTMZ (@_F_U_T_M_Z_) says:
    February 26, 2019 at 3:30 pm

    ICE has her now
    She made a bad call
    First I snicker
    Then I “LOL”

    Reply
  33. gillyking says:
    February 26, 2019 at 3:31 pm

    Would have been so easy to have gotten that hot head moron to throw a punch… then all hell breaks loose and she then has physical recovery to do on her deportation travel. maga

    Reply
  34. Dan Purcell says:
    February 26, 2019 at 3:32 pm

    Nice…I hope she keeps kicking herself in the face.

    Reply
  35. Fasdf Fasdf says:
    February 26, 2019 at 3:37 pm

    Do we have to pay for the plane?

    Reply
  36. Billy Dee says:
    February 26, 2019 at 3:39 pm

    She’s going back to THE BOYS FROM BRAZIL!. LOL.

    Reply
  37. Molly Mahaffy says:
    February 26, 2019 at 3:43 pm

    Who is stupid enough to do that if you are an illegal immigrant? Feeling privileged much?

    Reply
  38. Miles to Code (@MilesToCode) says:
    February 26, 2019 at 3:50 pm

    So he’s “allegedly” attacked yet she’s the one who did it? Nice proofreading of their blather, isn’t it?

    Reply
  39. Doug58 (@wdoug58) says:
    February 26, 2019 at 3:51 pm

    She should be charged and convicted of any possible felonies before deportation so that she can never legally return to the United States. They need to have fingerprints, retinal scans and DNA taken and entered into a federal database of all illegal aliens deported so that they can be identified when they return with false identification and names as they always do. I worked in the DOJ for over two decades and illegals change their names as often as you change your underwear.

    Reply
  40. Magical Mangina (@magicalmangina) says:
    February 26, 2019 at 3:57 pm

    So, you assault a complete stranger, get arrested, get flagged by ICE and now are being deported, over a *hat*? A f**king hat??

    Reply
  41. Len Gostkowski says:
    February 26, 2019 at 3:58 pm

    Don’t let the door hit your butt on the way out.

    Reply
  42. Desiree RedBird (@RedBird_00) says:
    February 26, 2019 at 4:00 pm

    they don’t get mad at ppl wearing MAGA items, they get violent.

    Reply
  43. Scott Cowden says:
    February 26, 2019 at 4:01 pm

    LMFAO!!!!!!!!!! This is TOOOOOOOO funny!!! Kick her out, Kick her out….WAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAYYYYYY out!!!

    Reply
  44. David Scuncio says:
    February 26, 2019 at 4:03 pm

    another Illegal, making this too easy for Trump 2nd term, TRUMP 2020

    Reply
  45. Brian Lingam says:
    February 26, 2019 at 4:08 pm

    One fewer undesirable. Good job, ICE!
    PLEEEEASE come to Martha’s Vineyard!

    #MAGA

    Reply
  46. Pete Griff says:
    February 26, 2019 at 4:08 pm

    So an ILLEGAL INVADER attacks an American Citizen, want to bet she still gets to stay here.

    Reply
  47. Elbert Colorado says:
    February 26, 2019 at 4:10 pm

    Why would anyone be surprised? That’s just who liberals are; hateful, violent, bigoted, indecent and racist. Always keep that in mind when interacting with them. Never give them the benefit of presuming to be decent. You may wish you had been less generous with your presumptions.

    Reply
  48. Leah (@LeahLeahsez) says:
    February 26, 2019 at 4:10 pm

    Remember back when “criminals “ (that’s anyone that has participated in illegal behavior) remember when they kept a low proile, it used to take years to find them. Now they are in your face proud of their law breaking status. I also don’t recall people being attacked for wearing “Hope and Change” hats!

    Reply
  49. Ken Schroeder says:
    February 26, 2019 at 4:11 pm

    See it all worked out. Anyone that stupid should not be in the US.You can’t make stuff like this up. Assault somebody over a friggin hat and get deported half way around the world. It’s like you had a dream and it came true. Mr. Turner, I’ll be glad to buy you a great Mexican dinner as long as you wear that hat.

    Reply
  50. DougWheels (@WheelsDoug) says:
    February 26, 2019 at 4:14 pm

    Take that you stupid illegal invader!!!

    Reply
  51. Tom Hogan says:
    February 26, 2019 at 4:16 pm

    I would add that they ought to charge her, convict her, make her serve her sentence with an ICE warrant on her and a slow boat to Venezuela with a map of wherever in Brazil she wants to return to.

    Reply
  52. Kevin Kellerman says:
    February 26, 2019 at 4:18 pm

    Other side of the wall for you sweetheart…

    Reply
  53. RECO (@reco1776) says:
    February 26, 2019 at 4:23 pm

    ICE ICE Baby!

    Reply
  54. Jim M. Ryles says:
    February 26, 2019 at 4:34 pm

    Now find out if she was employed , who it was , and trash them…..find out if she has extended illegal family and give them the boot too….then send the entire bill to whatever she it whole she’s from!

    Reply
  55. Jim Speed says:
    February 26, 2019 at 4:41 pm

    God I wish they could grab every single ILLEGAL and throw their A**es across the border and lock the gate.

    Reply
  56. Star Classic (@StarClassic5) says:
    February 26, 2019 at 4:57 pm

    Ahaha!! Wonderful!

    Reply
  57. James Busse (@JamesBusse8) says:
    February 26, 2019 at 5:09 pm

    Once released, she will never be seen again. she will vanish like a soft taco at Jose’s bar. The bravado of the illegals is frightning. They are acting a bit like the Germans did in Amsterdam, 1944. Invaders not immigrants. Time to herd them out.

    Reply
  58. Lisa Kruger says:
    February 26, 2019 at 5:26 pm

    They released her to come back for removal hearing. She won’t be back, geez

    Reply

