  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMHot Bench
    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Harpoon Brewery, Polar Beverages


BOSTON (CBS) – Two local companies, Polar Beverages and Harpoon Brewery, are partnering on a new line of hard seltzers.

Harpoon CEO Dan Kenary told Brewbound that there will be four flavors of “Arctic Summer” hitting stores in late April: Ruby Red Grapefruit, Pineapple Pomelo, Raspberry Lime and Black Cherry.

“We had an opportunity to work with the leading seltzer brand in our market,” Kenary said. “We are using their flavors in these seltzers, and they will be more highly carbonated – something that Polar is known for.”

Arctic Summer will be 5 percent ABV with 110 calories and 1 gram of sugar.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s