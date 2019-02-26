



BOSTON (CBS) – Two local companies, Polar Beverages and Harpoon Brewery, are partnering on a new line of hard seltzers.

Harpoon CEO Dan Kenary told Brewbound that there will be four flavors of “Arctic Summer” hitting stores in late April: Ruby Red Grapefruit, Pineapple Pomelo, Raspberry Lime and Black Cherry.

“We had an opportunity to work with the leading seltzer brand in our market,” Kenary said. “We are using their flavors in these seltzers, and they will be more highly carbonated – something that Polar is known for.”

Arctic Summer will be 5 percent ABV with 110 calories and 1 gram of sugar.