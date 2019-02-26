BARNSTEAD, N.H. (CBS) – Police say a man in New Hampshire planned an armed home invasion but was instead arrested following a high-speed chase. Officers found several suspicious items, including a Donald Trump mask, in the man’s truck after he crashed into a snowbank and ran into the woods.

Barnstead Police received information that 30-year-old Michael Martel of Epson was coming to town with a gun. He was allegedly planning to break into a home and take back property that was used for collateral during a previous drug deal.

Police spotted Martel driving on Route 28 near Parade Road in Barnstead. When the officer tried to perform a traffic stop, Martel allegedly took off and reached speeds in excess of 100 MPH.

When Martel made a turn onto Bear Hill Road in Chichester, he crashed into a snowbank, got out of the truck and ran into the woods.

Several police departments set up a perimeter. A short time later Martel was arrested.

Police found that the 2006 GMC truck Martel was driving had been reported stolen from Concord earlier in the day.

Officers searched the truck and found several suspicious items. Black backpacks with bullets, the rubber Trump mask, bandannas, gloves, binoculars, bolt cutters, a drill, a GPS and other items were located.

Martel is facing several charges, including receiving stolen property, resisting arrest, and possession of burglarious tools. He was held on $10,000 cash bail and is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Laconia Court.