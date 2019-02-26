  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:barnstead new hampshire, President Trump

BARNSTEAD, N.H. (CBS) – Police say a man in New Hampshire planned an armed home invasion but was instead arrested following a high-speed chase. Officers found several suspicious items, including a Donald Trump mask, in the man’s truck after he crashed into a snowbank and ran into the woods.

Barnstead Police received information that 30-year-old Michael Martel of Epson was coming to town with a gun. He was allegedly planning to break into a home and take back property that was used for collateral during a previous drug deal.

Michael Martel. (Image Credit: Barnstead Police)

Police spotted Martel driving on Route 28 near Parade Road in Barnstead. When the officer tried to perform a traffic stop, Martel allegedly took off and reached speeds in excess of 100 MPH.

When Martel made a turn onto Bear Hill Road in Chichester, he crashed into a snowbank, got out of the truck and ran into the woods.

A Donald Trump mask was found in a stolen truck. (Image Credit: Barnstead Police)

Several police departments set up a perimeter. A short time later Martel was arrested.

Police found that the 2006 GMC truck Martel was driving had been reported stolen from Concord earlier in the day.

Police found suspicious items in a truck following a chase. (Image Credit: Barnstead Police)

Officers searched the truck and found several suspicious items. Black backpacks with bullets, the rubber Trump mask, bandannas, gloves, binoculars, bolt cutters, a drill, a GPS and other items were located.

Martel is facing several charges, including receiving stolen property, resisting arrest, and possession of burglarious tools. He was held on $10,000 cash bail and is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Laconia Court.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s