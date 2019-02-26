  • WBZ TVOn Air

MOUNT WASHINGTON, N.H. (CBS) – High winds battered the summit of Mount Washington on Monday, resulting in a new record gust for the month of February.

The Mount Washington Observatory recorded a wind gust of 171 mph. That’s more powerful than even a strong Category 5 Hurricane.

The previous monthly record was 166 mph set back in 1972.

Winds averaged 110 mph during the day, the observatory said.

Mount Washington is the tallest peak in the northeast at 6,200 feet and formerly held the world record for fastest wind gust ever measured on Earth at 231 mph, recorded in 1934.

