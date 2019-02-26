BOSTON (CBS) — It has been a little over a year since Brad Marchand was smacked with a five-game suspension for a foolish elbow that knocked out then-New Jersey Devils forward Marcus Johansson with a concussion.

The hit ended Johansson’s regular season, and when he was ready to talk about it two months later, the forward made it clear that he wasn’t a fan of Marchand’s antics. He called the elbow “stupid” and didn’t think the five-game ban was enough, given that Marchand’s number is on speed dial in the Department of Player Safety.

But all seems to be well now that the two will be teammates for at least the rest of the season, after Boston acquired the 28-year-old forward from the Devils ahead of Monday’s trade deadline. Speaking with Boston reporters for the first time following Tuesday’s morning skate, Johansson said Marchand reached out and apologized to him after hearing they’d be sharing the ice in the near future.

“I think that’s water under the bridge. I think it’s hockey, it’s a tough game, and he called me [Monday]. We spoke for a bit and he apologized, which I think was great,” he said. “Like I said, that stuff happens a lot and it’s just fun to be here, it’s fun to be his teammate and I think he’s one of the best players in the league. So it’s fun to be on this side of it now.”

.@mjohansson90 on joining the #NHLBruins: "Got a lot of texts and phone calls, feel very welcome right away. This seems like a great organization. And it's obviously a great hockey team, so I'm excited to be here." pic.twitter.com/Z7cOXngSc1 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 26, 2019

Boston GM Don Sweeney said Johansson joked with him on Monday that it was better to be on the same team as Marchand than play against him, so it sounds like the newest Bruin has no qualms about his new teammate anymore. And while it probably would have been better if Marchand reached out in the days following the hit, it also shows a lot of maturity from the 30-year-old, who has stayed clean throughout the season so far (he isn’t even licking people anymore).

Johansson will make his Boston debut Tuesday night when the B’s host the San Jose Sharks at TD Garden. He will skate on Boston’s second line with David Krejci and Jake DeBrusk, according to head coach Bruce Cassidy.