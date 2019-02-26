  • WBZ TVOn Air

Filed Under:Local TV, Logan Airport, TSA

BOSTON (AP) — Police have arrested a New Hampshire man they say brought a loaded handgun to Boston’s Logan International Airport.

The Transportation Security Administration says the Salem, New Hampshire man was found with a loaded 9 mm handgun in one of his carry-on bags on Monday.

The gun was spotted by the checkpoint X-ray machine. It was loaded with seven bullets, including one in the chamber.

TSA arrested a New Hampshire man after this gun was found in his carry-on bag. (Photo Courtesy: TSA)

The man’s name has not been released.

It was the first gun found at the airport this year. TSA agents removed 21 firearms from carry-on bags at the airport in 2018.

The TSA says anyone who brings a gun into an airport faces a fine up to $13,000.

