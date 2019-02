LITTLETON (CBS) – A 63-year-old Littleton man is facing charges after bullet holes were found in a home. The man is charged with discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling and malicious destruction of property.

The bullet holes were found in Philip Chila’s Green Needles Road home. He found them when he got home from dinner. He, his wife and young daughter left their house because they lost power during Monday night’s wind storm.

Mr. Chila found dry wall in his master bedroom and knew something wasn’t right. The family still did not have power so he used a flashlight to look around his room.

“I knew it was a bullet,” said Philip Chila.

He found three holes in all.

“Not realizing where it came from initially was pretty scary,” said Chila.

Littleton Police and the State Police ballistics team determined a single bullet traveled in a straight line through three walls.

Police found a black powder fired ball. They also recovered a black powder pistol from the suspect who they said lives right next door.

“This was a very dangerous situation in which our investigation showed the suspect allegedly fired a round into a home,” said Chief Pinard.

The 63-year-old suspect is known to police. They are not releasing his name until he appears in court.

No one was hurt.