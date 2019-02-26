



NEEDHAM (CBS) – Two of America’s top 25 beaches can be found in New England, according to TripAdvisor.

The Needham-based travel site ranked Ogunquit Beach in Maine at No. 18 and Race Point Beach in Provincetown 24th.

Race Point has a 4.5 “excellent” rating on TripAdvisor’s website, A recent review says one of the highlights is the concession stand and the cleanliness of the beach and bathrooms. Ogunquit Beach is recognized for having “up to three miles of clean sand, shallow water, no rocks, beautiful waves, not to mention all the inviting restaurants along the way.”

Florida’s Clearwater Beach was the top beach in America for the second year in a row. Unsurprisingly, 40 percent of the beaches on the list are in Florida and nearly 30 percent are in Hawaii.

TripAdvisor based its ranking on traveler reviews from the last year. Check out the full list here.