



BOSTON (CBS) – A new study claims there are traces of weed killer in some beer and wine.

The U.S. Public Interest Research Group tested five wines and 15 beers for the study and all but one had trace amounts of glyphosate, a pesticide that may cause cancer. It’s the main ingredient in the weed killer Roundup.

U.S. PIRG says the levels of the pesticide aren’t necessarily dangerous, but are still concerning.

The wine brands tested were Barefoot Cabernet Sauvignon , Beringer Estates Moscato, Frey Organic Natural White Blend, Inkarri Estates Malbec: Certified Organic, and Sutter Home Merlot.

The beers were Budweiser, Coors Light, Corona Extra, Guiness, Heineken, Miller Lite, Peak Beer Organic IPA , Sam Adams New England IPA, Samuel Smith’s Organic Lager , Sierra Nevada Pale Ale , Stella Artois, Stella Artois Cidre, Tsingtao and New Belgium Fat Tire Amber Ale. They also tested Ace Perry Hard Cider.

Sutter Home Merlot wine had the highest level of glyphosate at 51 parts per billion.

Only one brand did not contain the harmful chemical – Peak Beer.

“Our findings suggest that glyphosate contamination is common in beers and wine sold in the U.S. Due to glyphosate’s many health risks and its ubiquitous nature in our food, water, and alcohol, the use of glyphosate in the U.S. should be banned unless and until it can be proven safe,” researchers wrote in the report’s executive summary.