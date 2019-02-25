WEATHER ALERT:High Wind Warning
WORCESTER (CBS) – An accused drunk driver was arrested late Sunday night after police say he crashed and pinned a man who was standing on the side of the road. The victim in the crash had both of his legs amputated.

The crash happened on Vernon Street. Jeffrey Pilco, 22, was arrested and charged with operating under the influence of alcohol causing serious injury.

Police on scene after a man was hit by an accused drunk driver and lost both of his legs in Worcester. (WBZ-TV)

Worcester Police said a 36-year-old man was pinned between his car and Pilco’s car after the crash. The victim’s car was parked at the time of the crash and he was standing behind it to get items from his trunk, the Worcester Telegram reported.

Pilco is expected to be arraigned on Monday.

