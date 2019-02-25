



DEDHAM (CBS) — The man accused of hitting and dragging a Wellesley police officer with a stolen car while the officer attempted to arrest him Saturday night appeared in court Monday.

A judge in Dedham District Court ordered Theodore William Newton, 37, of Delaware, be held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing on March 1. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.

Massachusetts State Police said Newton, who was in a stolen car, was stopped by police on Route 9 near Route 128 in Wellesley around 7 p.m. When that officer tried to arrest Newton, he sped off and dragged the officer about 15 feet.

Hours later, State Police stopped a Kia Optima on Interstate 84. While the trooper was talking with the driver, a passenger in the back of the car asked why they had been stopped.

The passenger was later determined to be Newton and he was arrested.

The officer was seriously injured but has since been released from an area hospital.

Newton faces several charges including resisting arrest, assault and battery on a police officer, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.