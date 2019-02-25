



BOSTON (CBS) — Keeping track of your daily calorie intake can help you lose weight but many people don’t do it. A new study in the journal Obesity finds it’s easier than you may think.

Even though technology has made it easier to keep track, many people still find it tedious and annoying and onerous.

This study which looked at 142 participants in a weight loss program for six months and found that those who lost weight tracking their dietary intake online spent less than 15 minutes a day actually recording what they ate.

They also found that the people who lost the most weight were more consistent about their tracking and tracked more often.

Researchers are hoping their study will motivate more people to keep a record of their oral intake.