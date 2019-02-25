



CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) – Subaru has announced a recall of nearly half a million vehicles because of a problem with air bag inflators.

ConsumerAffairs.com reports that the recall affects more than 450,000 vehicles in 21 states, including all of New England. Models including 2010-2014 Tribecas, WRXs, Legacys and Outbacks, 2010-2011 Imprezas and 2010-2013 Foresters are being recalled.

Check Subaru’s Recall Website

The automaker says long-term exposure to humidity and changing temperatures could cause the front passenger airbag inflator to explode. That explosion could send sharp metal fragments flying, running the risk of serious injury or death.

Subaru is notifying owners about the recall and dealers will replace the air bag inflator for free.