



LOS ANGELES (CBS) – Oscar night was one to remember for a pair of New England natives. And after winning the biggest award of the night, “Green Book” director Peter Farrelly paid homage to his Rhode Island roots.

Related: Oscars 2019 Recap

Farrelly, the co-writer and director of Green Book, took home best picture honors. The film also garnered a best supporting actor win for Mahershala Ali.

“I’ve got a lot of people to thank, starting with the entire state of Rhode Island,” the Cumberland native said in his best picture acceptance speech.

It was also a historic night for Springfield native Ruth E. Carter. She took home honors for best costume design after creating the look for “Black Panther.”

“This is for my 97-year-old mother watching in Massachusetts,” Carter said in her speech.

Carter was the first black woman to win the award.