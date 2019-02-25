WEATHER ALERT:High Wind Warning
Filed Under:Oscars, Peter Farrelly, Rhode Island


LOS ANGELES (CBS) – Oscar night was one to remember for a pair of New England natives. And after winning the biggest award of the night, “Green Book” director Peter Farrelly paid homage to his Rhode Island roots.

Farrelly, the co-writer and director of Green Book, took home best picture honors. The film also garnered a best supporting actor win for Mahershala Ali.

Peter Farrelly poses with the Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay award for ‘Green Book’ during the 91st Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on February 24, 2019. (Photo by Matt Petit – Handout/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images)

“I’ve got a lot of people to thank, starting with the entire state of Rhode Island,” the Cumberland native said in his best picture acceptance speech.

It was also a historic night for Springfield native Ruth E. Carter. She took home honors for best costume design after creating the look for “Black Panther.”

Ruth E. Carter accepts the Costume Design award for ‘Black Panther’ onstage during the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

“This is for my 97-year-old mother watching in Massachusetts,” Carter said in her speech.

Carter was the first black woman to win the award.

