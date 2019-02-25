9:45 a.m.: The Boston Bruins, as currently constituted, are the second-best team in the Eastern Conference. What will they look like by day’s end?

That is the question on everyone’s mind as the team and the league race toward today’s trade deadline, at 3 p.m. ET.

The Bruins have already been busy. Last week, the team acquired Charlie Coyle to solidify the third line. Over the weekend, the team added Lee Stempniak, a veteran forward who should be able to contribute as a bottom-six winger.

But if the team really is going to make a move to enhance its status as a true Cup contender, it’s going to take a bigger shake-up than those two moves.

And according to TSN’s Darren Dreger, the B’s are still in on the biggest names of the deadline.

Boston and the New York Islanders will be watched closely today. The Isles could be a sleeper and the Bruins are still in on Stone, Simmonds and Toffoli as bigger options. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) February 25, 2019

The Bruins were also reportedly close to acquiring Gustav Nyquist, before losing out to the Kings.

BOS believed to be the Eastern Conference team that was closest to landing Nyquist. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) February 25, 2019

In terms of other big names that moved, Mats Zuccarello went from New York to Dallas (and immediately got injured) and Ryan Dzingel went to Columbus.

Mark Stone is the most coveted asset around the league today, so he will not go cheaply to whichever team lands him. The 6-foot-4 winger has 62 points (28-34-62) in 59 games played this year, and he’s tallied 303 points in 343 games played, going back to the 2014-15 season.

Stone would help any Cup contender, but again, his price will be high and he won’t be short on suitors. If the Bruins aren’t in the Stone race, it appears as though they’ll at least try to pursue Wayne Simmonds or Tyler Toffoli.

Toffoli has 12 goals and 15 assists for the Kings this year, after scoring 24 goals last year. The 26-year-old hit a career high in goals with 31 back in the 2015-16 season. Toffoli has played in 47 playoff games, registering 7-7-14 totals en route to a Stanley Cup win in 2014.

Simmonds, 30, would certainly add toughness to any team that acquires him. He’s posted 16-11-27 totals in 62 games this year. He scored 32 goals and 31 goals in back-to-back seasons just three years ago, and with 584 games of NHL experience (plus 30 playoff games) he has a wealth of experience.

Then of course there are the wild cards that we may not yet be hearing about. As for them — and all reports and rumors throughout the day — we’ll provide updates right here up until the deadline hits.