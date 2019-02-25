WATCH LIVE:2 p.m. Palm Beach State Attorney News Conference On Robert Kraft Case
MALDEN, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say a 17-year-old who doesn’t have a driver’s license led police on a more than 40-mile chase in a stolen car.

Massachusetts State Police say a woman flagged down a trooper around 12:15 a.m. Monday and said her car had been stolen in Malden. Her cellphone was in the car, allowing her to track the car’s location.

Police located the car, but the driver took off. Police say the teen drove erratically at high speeds, eventually crossing over into New Hampshire. Officers continued to pursue the car, which crashed while trying to exit a highway. Police say the teen fled on foot before being captured.

A stolen car that was involved in a police chase from Massachusetts to New Hampshire. (Image Credit: New Hampshire State Police)

He was taken to the hospital for evaluation. His identity isn’t being released because he’s a juvenile.

Police say he’ll face a slew of charges, including failure to stop for police.

