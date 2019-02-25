



BOSTON (CBS) — Widespread wind damage was visible across Massachusetts Monday. Downed trees and wires were a common sight after winds gusts reached over 60 mph.

Tens of thousands also spent the day without power.

“I don’t think anybody ever expects a tree to bounce off their house,” Michaela McDonald said as she stood outside her home on Oxford Street in Natick. A tree completely blocks the front entrance.

Lisa Goldsmith, another Natick homeowner, also spend Monday afternoon analyzing the damage.

In both cases, they considered themselves lucky because their kids weren’t home when the giant trees came through their bedrooms.

Goldsmith explained, “My tree fell from the backyard across the whole front of the house, so there is a couple holes in the roof and some damage to my daughter’s ceiling in her bedroom.”

McDonald said, “[The damage is] really in one room on the top floor, which is really our teenager’s room, so he’s going to be happy coming home from school seeing all the damage.”

Update on Rt 9 At Weston Rd: Multiple utility poles down with a tree. Crews are working to remove the tree and poles. Rt 9 west is detoured prior to Weston Road. pic.twitter.com/RyCnrP7TEJ — Wellesley Police (@WellesleyPolice) February 25, 2019

In Wellesley, one driver stopped just in time: inches before a tree, branches and power lines came crashing across Route 9.

“Glad I wasn’t over that way,” driver Jessica Katz said.

A portion of RT 135 (E Central St) is DETOURED due to a large section of copper coming loose from the St. Pat's steeple. Union to Washington is shut down for pedestrian and vehicular traffic. pic.twitter.com/pDhXfTI8b1 — Natick Police (@NATICKPOLICE) February 25, 2019

In Natick Center, the wind took part of Saint Patrick’s steeple. The metal siding was hanging off and police chose to shut the road down entirely.

Boston Board Up, a building restoration company has been responding to calls since 11 a.m. “A lot of calls, a lot of trees down everywhere. Just non-stop, probably going all night,” said Chris Sawyer.

The crews out fixing all the damage had their hands full.

While Michaela McDonald and her family will be able to stay their home Monday night, they’ll have to find another way in and out. “It’s overwhelming there’s a lot of tree in front of this house,” she said.

The Goldsmith family can also be able to sleep in their house. They told WBZ they just returned from vacation and while it isn’t what they were expecting to come home too, they were happy they are here to deal with it.