



BOSTON (CBS) – Encore Boston Harbor’s two day career fair at the Hynes Convention Center was a popular event. Organizers say roughly 4,000 people stopped by to learn more about the Everett casino’s opportunities.

Encore is looking to hire more than 5,000 people. There are more than 600 different positions available that need to be filled before the June opening.

“Big opportunity. Get my foot in the door. It’d be great,” said job fair attendee Gabriel Cruz of Lynn.

“Right now I’m just getting my feet wet, but I can walk up the ladder, maybe I can run this casino at one point,” said job fair attendee Ellison Martinez of Lynn.

Local companies also part of the casino project are hiring their own staff. Big Night Entertainment Group is signed on to operate an Asian fusion restaurant and a Parisian themed night club. The Boston based company is looking to hire for its two venues.

“On average we’re looking for about 350 people so they’re pushing 5,000, we’re pushing that 350,” said Jaime Perry of Big Night Entertainment Group.

Encore and Big Night Entertainment Group are planning more career fairs before the casinos grand opening.