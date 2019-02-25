



BOSTON (CBS) — Injured star David Pastrnak returned to the ice for the Boston Bruins on Monday. Sidelined since Feb. 12 after undergoing surgery on his left thumb, Pastrnak skated by himself before the team’s practice session at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton.

“He skated and feels great,” head coach Bruce Cassidy told reporters after practice.

Cassidy added that Bruins GM Don Sweeney would provide a medical update on Pastrnak later in the afternoon (after he’s done not making trades on deadline day). The team said Pastrnak would be reevaluated in two weeks when they announced the injury; Tuesday would be the two-week mark since the forward’s surgery.

While he skated without a stick, Pastrnak returning to the ice is a positive development for the B’s. The 22-year-old was on pace to top 40 goals for the first time in his career before the injury, which he suffered when he fell getting to his transportation following a team event. Pastrnak has scored 31 goals with 35 assists in his 56 games played this season. He still leads the Bruins in goals while ranking second behind Brad Marchand in assists and points.

Boston hasn’t missed a beat since Pastrnak went down though, going 5-0-1 during his absence. The team has now earned points in each of their last 11 games, and now sit in second in the Atlantic Division with 81 points.