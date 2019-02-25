



BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins acquired winger Marcus Johansson ahead of Monday’s NHL trade deadline.

The Bruins reportedly will send just picks, not players, to the Devils to complete the deal.

Johansson, 28, has 12 goals and 15 assists in 48 games this season. In his nine-year career, he’s scored 102 goals and tallied 188 assists for 290 points in 501 games played.

The left-shot forward was originally drafted with the 24th overall pick back in 2009 by Washington. He spent seven seasons with the Capitals before going to the Devils in 2017.

The NHL trade deadline hit at 3 p.m. on Monday. Mark Stone — the biggest name discussed prior to the deadline — was traded from Ottawa to Vegas, with 19-year-old D-man Erik Brannstrom heading back to Ottawa in the deal. Ottawa also received a second-round pick and Oscar Lindberg.

The Bruins were reportedly pursuing forward Wayne Simmonds, but news of his trade from Philadelphia to Nashville was reported shortly after the 3 p.m. deadline. The price on Simmonds was not nearly as high as had been reported throughout the day.

Johansson was on the receiving end of a Brad Marchand elbow to the head last March — a hit that led to Marchand getting suspended five games. The hit occurred on Jan. 23 of last season; Johnasson missed the remainder of the regular season but did return to play in three playoff games.

Johansson reached a career high in goals with 24 in the 2016-17 season, his final year with the Capitals. That year also marked his highest point total with 58.