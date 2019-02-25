



BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand has his fair share of outspoken critics around the NHL. Now he shares a locker room with one.

The criticism in this case came with good reason, as it stems from a hit which the NHL deemed to be worth a five-game suspension for Marchand. The hit was delivered to the head of Marcus Johansson, who at the time was a member of the New Jersey Devils but was traded to the Bruins on Monday afternoon.

Here is the hit in question:

In his hearing with the league, Marchand argued that he was acting in defense of potential contact, the league didn’t buy it.

“This is not a defensive maneuver made for Marchand’s protection,” the department of player safety said in its video explaining the five-game suspension. “Marchand lunges both up and into Johansson while swinging his elbow forward through Johansson’s head. This is an offensive — not a defensive — maneuver and cannot be excused as accidental or defensive contact.”

When Johansson himself offered commentary of his own — almost two months later as he recovered from the resulting concussion — his words were much more critical.

“It was stupid. There’s nothing else to say about it,” Johannson said last March, per ESPN. “There was no point in doing that. There was no hockey play there whatsoever. I think it’s sad to see that there’s still guys out there that are trying to hurt other guys.”

Johansson added: “I hope it doesn’t come to him ending someone else’s career before it’s enough. That’s not why we play the game. I think there’s always situations where you try and hit someone and you try to make a hockey play, and things can go wrong. Then there are plays like this, that has nothing to do with hockey. So it’s sad to see, and I guess I’m unfortunate to be on the receiving end of that.”

And, Johansson was asked if a five-game suspension was a worthy punishment.

“Ah, not really, considering it was the ninth time he got suspended or fined,” he said, per ESPN. “Trying to put that behind me, and I just want to get back to feeling normal again and that’s all I can do.”

Johansson didn’t end up feeling normal, as he missed the final 34 games of the regular season. He did return to play in the postseason, after the Devils fell behind 2-0 to the Lightning. He posted 0-0-0 totals in his three playoff games played.

But Johansson, 28, returned to the ice for the 2018-19 season. He’s scored 12 goals and tallied 15 assists for 27 points in 48 games, and he’s caught fire of late, posting 6-6-12 totals in his last 13 games played.

Now he heads to a new environment, with new teammates, trying to spark some new chemistry. The Bruins — who didn’t have to say farewell to any players in order to make the acquisition — will be trying to do the same. That’ll likely begin with a slightly uncomfortable conversation between Marchand and Johansson.

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney was asked about that potentially awkward meeting, and he said he anticipates no issues. In fact, Johansson already made a crack to Sweeney about it.

“I think his quick line was, ‘I’d much rather be playing with Marchand than against,'” Sweeney relayed.

Sweeney did say that Marchand will likely be proactive once Johansson arrives in the Boston dressing room.

“I mean, in the moment, it’s not great, it’s not great for the player. March felt bad about it. He wasn’t trying to hurt a player. And he paid the price for that,” Sweeney said. “But hockey players are … I’ve seen a lot of tough guys have a beef and then go out and have a beer afterwards. So I think it’ll be perfectly fine and March will be the first one to welcome him aboard. That’s the teammate that he is.”