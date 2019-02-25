



JACKSON, Ohio (CBS) – More than 173,000 pounds of Boston Market frozen pork meals are being recalled because they could contain pieces of glass or hard plastic.

The recall specifically affects 14-ounce boxes of Boston Market Boneless Pork Rib Shaped Patty with BBQ Sauce and Mashed Potatoes, which were distributed to stores nationwide. They have best by dates of 12/07/19 (lot code 8341), 01/04/2020 (lot code 9004), 01/24/2020 (lot code 9024) or 02/15/2020 (lot code 9046). All recalled boxes have “EST. 18297” on the end carton flap.

The USDA says there have been consumer complaints of glass or hard plastic in the patty, but no reports of any injuries.

The meals were made by Bellisio Foods of Jackson, Ohio.

Anyone who bought a recalled meal should throw it away or return it to the store.