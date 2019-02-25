



Read about Boston’s top breweries below; above, check out a nearby brewhouse from Phantom Gourmet.

BOSTON (Hoodline) – Boston is a city that loves its beer. Wondering where to find the best breweries in town? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top breweries in Boston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you’re on the hunt.

1. Harpoon Brewery

Photo: alice y./Yelp

Topping the list is Harpoon Brewery. Located at 306 Northern Ave. in South Boston, it’s the most popular brewery in Boston, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,376 reviews on Yelp.

2. Samuel Adams Brewery

Photo: Mary Grace M./Yelp

Next up is Jamaica Plain’s Samuel Adams Brewery, situated at 30 Germania St. (between Brookside Avenue and Marmion Street). With 4.5 stars out of 1,362 reviews on Yelp, it has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Turtle Swamp Brewing

Photo: marth s./Yelp

Turtle Swamp Brewing in Jamaica Plain is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 39 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3377 Washington St. (between Glen Road and Green Street) to see for yourself.

4. Democracy Brewing

Photo: janelle s./Yelp

Over in Downtown Crossing, check out Democracy Brewing, which has earned four stars out of 103 reviews on Yelp. You can find the brewery, serving traditional American fare, at 35 Temple Place (between Tremont Street and Winter Place).

5. Dorchester Brewing

Photo: dorchester brewing/Yelp

And then there’s Dorchester Brewing, a North Dorchester favorite with four stars out of 95 reviews. Stop by 1250 Massachusetts Ave. (between Cottage Street and Columbia Road) to hit up the next time the urge strikes.