



KEENE, NH (CBS) – Lately, for Crystal Colon, a typical day with her youngest daughter has been anything but ordinary. “She won’t be going to school. She’s got a lot of mood swings,” said Colon from her Keene, NH home.

Today’s challenge is keeping Bella calm; a neck brace supports her head and keeps her fractured skull still. On February 17th, the 6-year-old was life-flighted to Lebanon’s Dartmouth-Hitchcock after a sledding trip took a horrific turn.

“[I remember] going down the hill very fast and ending up in the hospital,” recalled Bella Monday.

The hill, located on Marlborough’s Horse Hill Road, is popular spot for families after a snow storm.

“We were there not even five minutes, she hopped on this sled and went down two hills. And after the second hill you can’t see anyone anymore. Her brother went down to find her,” Colon said of the accident.

Colon says Bella was found unconscious. And the accident left the young girl with several fractures on her skull, a dent in the back of her head and a bruised liver.

“She could’ve died, she could’ve been brain dead, paralyzed. She walks, she talks, she’s getting sassy again,” Colon said.

But Bella’s road to recovery will be a long one. The family says they’re speaking out so other parents can play it safe.

“You bundle your kids up and make sure they’re nice and warm. And you never think something like this could happen. It never crossed my mind for helmets,” said Colon.

Colon told WBZ-TV she doesn’t know when she’ll take her kids sledding again. For now, their focus is Bella’s recovery and figuring out how they’ll pay the medical bills as Colon won’t be able to work.

The family has set up a GoFund Me page.