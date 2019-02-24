



WELLESLEY (CBS) – Massachusetts State Police arrested a man accused of hitting a Wellesley police officer and dragging him for several feet.

Investigators say 37-year-old Theodore William Newton of Newark, Delaware was stopped in a stolen car on Route 9 near Route 128 Saturday night just after 7 p.m.

When that officer tried to arrest Newton, he sped off and dragged the officer about 15 feet. The officer was treated and released from an area hospital.

During their investigation, police learned that Newton may have been in Boston. Detectives learned that he was a passenger in a 2019 Kia Optima that had been stopped by police earlier in the night.

At about 12:50 a.m., State Police stopped a Kia Optima on Interstate 84 in Sturbridge. While the trooper was talking with the driver, a passenger in the back of the car asked why they had been stopped.

When asked for his name, the passenger said he was Brendan Newton. The trooper noted that the man had a neck tattoo, and soon discovered the passenger was actually Theodore William Newton.

Newton was arrested and is expected to be arraigned Monday in Dedham District Court. He faces a laundry list of charges including assault and battery on a police officer.