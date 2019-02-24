  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    8:30 PMYoung Sheldon
    9:00 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    9:30 PMYoung Sheldon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Armed Robbery, Boston, Boston Police, Jim Smith, Local TV, Roxbury

BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Police are searching for the man who allegedly robbed a Roxbury convenient store at gunpoint around 2:30 p.m. Sunday. According to the owner of Marcella’s Market, the suspect terrorized his clerk and got away with about $500.

Surveillance video of an armed robbery at Marcella’s Market in Roxbury (Courtesy Photo)

Police describe the suspect as a 45-year-old man who showed a black semi-automatic handgun.

In surveillance video provided by the store owner, a man in a hoodie is seen walking in the store. He goes behind the counter and disappears for a moment. That’s when he showed the clerk a gun and took the money, the store owner said.

“That’s not justified you know? This is America how are you gonna do that? Why do you do that?” the owner said of the act. “We’re very hard working people here, trying to make a living, day-to-day.”

Police outside Marcella’s Market following a reported armed robbery Sunday afternoon (WBZ-TV)

Police detectives gathered evidence and officers were seen searching Marcella Street with K9s Sunday afternoon.

This store has been robbed several times over the years.

One local man said he didn’t feel safe in the area and wanted to move out soon.

“Hope he gets caught right away, you know? No point of risking other people’s lives. Find a job and work. Why choose the easy way?” he said about the suspect.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s