BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Police are searching for the man who allegedly robbed a Roxbury convenient store at gunpoint around 2:30 p.m. Sunday. According to the owner of Marcella’s Market, the suspect terrorized his clerk and got away with about $500.

Police describe the suspect as a 45-year-old man who showed a black semi-automatic handgun.

In surveillance video provided by the store owner, a man in a hoodie is seen walking in the store. He goes behind the counter and disappears for a moment. That’s when he showed the clerk a gun and took the money, the store owner said.

“That’s not justified you know? This is America how are you gonna do that? Why do you do that?” the owner said of the act. “We’re very hard working people here, trying to make a living, day-to-day.”

Police detectives gathered evidence and officers were seen searching Marcella Street with K9s Sunday afternoon.

This store has been robbed several times over the years.

One local man said he didn’t feel safe in the area and wanted to move out soon.

“Hope he gets caught right away, you know? No point of risking other people’s lives. Find a job and work. Why choose the easy way?” he said about the suspect.