SOMERSET (CBS) — When police executed a search warrant early Sunday morning in Somerset, they seized 358 bags of heroin, four grams of crack cocaine and cash. As a result, two men were arrested, police said.

The investigation into suspected drug activity at the Lees River Avenue address had been going on for over a month, according to police. Somerset and Swansea Police Departments were involved as well as detectives from Fall River, Westport, and Seekonk.

Barry Cabral, 45, was arrested around 4:45 a.m. and charged with trafficking in a class A controlled substance and possession with intent to distribute a class B controlled substance. Police said he also had three outstanding arrest warrants.

Henry Rogers, 27, was arrested and charged with trafficking a class A controlled substance.

The men were held on $20,000 and $15,000 cash bail, respectively.

