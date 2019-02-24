REVERE (CBS) – A woman is facing multiple charges after she allegedly drove drunk, crashed in Revere and fled with one of two injured children. Both children suffered “severe” but non-life threatening injuries in the crash, State Police said.

The crash was reported around 12:05 a.m. Sunday morning on Route 16 near the Route 1 ramp. Witnesses said the involved driver left the scene with a child in a bystander’s car.

Massachusetts State Police found a red Nissan Kicks had rolled over and come to a stop in a ditch adjacent to Route 16.

Witnesses said there were three people in the car, 37-year-old Cecilia Miranda, a 6-year-old boy, and a 10-year-old. Witnesses said that after the crash, Miranda left with the younger child in a bystander’s car, leaving the older child behind.

A second bystander stopped and took the 10-year-old in their car to an area hospital. Witnesses said both children were seriously injured.

Miranda and the 6-year-old were found at Mass General Hospital. Police arrested Miranda at the hospital.

East Boston Neighborhood Healthcare Center informed State Police that the 10-year-old had been dropped off at the facility. The child was transported to Boston Children’s Hospital due to the severity of their injuries.

Both children are expected to survive.

Miranda faces several charges including operating under the influence of alcohol with serious bodily injury, children endangerment with OUI, open container of alcohol in a vehicle, abandoning a motor vehicle and reckless operation of a motor vehicle.

After being bailed and released, Miranda is expected to be arraigned in Chelsea District Court on Monday.