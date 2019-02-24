



BROOKLINE (CBS) — Cambridge native and beloved Brookline librarian Paula Sharaga was killed in a bicyclist crash in Fenway two weeks ago. On Sunday, the library where she had worked for 15 years held a vigil to honor her.

“It’s very noticeable: the absence of her energy here at the library,” said Brookline Library Director Sara Slyman.

Another man added, “She’s a very special member of our community here and you can tell by the turnout.”

Earlier Sunday evening, a “ghost bike” was set up as a memorial to Sharaga. Along with it, a small crowd gathered at Brookline Avenue and Park Drive, the intersection where Sharaga collided with a cement truck. She was rushed to a local hospital but passed away.

The white bike is “a visible sign of an invisible reality, we’re all just humans trying to make it home,” said one woman there.

One of Sharaga’s close friends, Susan Carpenter said, “She’s one of the most alive, present, and passionate people I have ever known.”

From Sharaga’s untimely death, her friends hope it sparked the change that will make Boston’s streets safer for bikers.