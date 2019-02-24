WEATHER ALERT:Wind Gusts Up To 60 MPH Possible Sunday Into Monday
BROOKLINE (CBS) — Cambridge native and beloved Brookline librarian Paula Sharaga was killed in a bicyclist crash in Fenway two weeks ago. On Sunday, the library where she had worked for 15 years held a vigil to honor her.

“It’s very noticeable: the absence of her energy here at the library,” said Brookline Library Director Sara Slyman.

Another man added, “She’s a very special member of our community here and you can tell by the turnout.”

A crowd gathered at the Brookline library to remember Paula Sharaga (WBZ-TV)

Earlier Sunday evening, a “ghost bike” was set up as a memorial to Sharaga. Along with it, a small crowd gathered at Brookline Avenue and Park Drive, the intersection where Sharaga collided with a cement truck. She was rushed to a local hospital but passed away.

The white bike is “a visible sign of an invisible reality, we’re all just humans trying to make it home,” said one woman there.

A ghost bike in honor of Paula Sharaga (WBZ-TV)

One of Sharaga’s close friends, Susan Carpenter said, “She’s one of the most alive, present, and passionate people I have ever known.”

From Sharaga’s untimely death, her friends hope it sparked the change that will make Boston’s streets safer for bikers.

