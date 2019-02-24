BOSTON (CBS) – Sen. Ed Markey, who is co-sponsoring the “Green New Deal,” said Boston is one of the cities in the United States most vulnerable to climate change. Markey added that “we don’t have an option” and we must confront climate change head-on.

Markey is sponsoring the bill along with New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Boston University graduate. Some have questioned the Green New Deal, which proposes a way for the government to tackle climate change.

Speaking with WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller, Markey was asked if the government can handle such a large task.

“The same question was announced of President Kennedy when he announced we were going to put a mission to the moon in place and complete it within 10 years,” Markey said.

“The United Nations and our own federal scientist are now saying that climate change is an existential threat to the planet,” Markey added, saying Boston and Boston Harbor are particularly susceptible to climate issues. “We’re living this. We’re one of the 10 most vulnerable cities in the United States. We don’t have an option. We have to take on this mission.”

Markey was also asked about Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s upcoming report on President Donald Trump and Russian interference in the 2016 election. He said Attorney General William Barr should release as much of the report as possible to Congress and the public.

“I think we could be heading for a constitutional crisis if Barr decides that he’s just going to take an exhaustive study put together by Mueller, reduce it down to a 2-page summary, send it down to the United States Congress and say ‘No problem, move on,’” Markey said. “That’s the worst case scenario. Hopefully this report will in fact be made available to the Congress and to the American people and we’ll have a full understanding of what in fact did occur, potentially in terms of collusion between the Trump campaign, the Trump White House and the Russians.”