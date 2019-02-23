BOSTON (CBS) – Many New England Patriots fans are still in disbelief after owner Robert Kraft was caught up in a prostitution bust out of Florida.

“I thought, oh my God. How could a billionaire get caught in this scandal?” said Patriots fan Martin Milton.

Sports legal analyst Michael McCann says since these are misdemeanor offenses, Kraft likely won’t have to appear in court at all. And if he’s found guilty, “There would be 100-hours of community service. He would also have to take a course related to sexual offenses, so there would be a punishment and it would be stigmatizing, right? To do community service,” McCann said.

Repercussions from the NFL and the public, however, could prove to be much harsher.

Kraft is facing charges of soliciting a prostitute after he was twice videotaped at an Asian day spa in Jupiter, Fla.

Police say he paid between $59 to $79 dollars for sex.

“It’s kind of surprising with the kind of money he has,” said Milton

Other die-hard New England fans are standing by the owner, even defending him.

“Old man trying to have a good time with his money. Can’t blame him,” said Patriots fan Eric Daly.