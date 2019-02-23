  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    11:30 AMThe Inspectors
    12:00 PMHope in the Wild
    12:30 PMTails of Valor
    1:00 PMInside College Basketball
    1:30 PMCollege Basketball
    View All Programs
By Yadires Nova-Salcedo
Filed Under:Boston, CBS Boston, Centro, Immigrants, Massachusetts, MIRA, Nova, Salcedo, WBZ, Yadires, Yadires Nova Salcedo


February 23, 2019
For more than two decades, thousands of immigrants have come together to celebrate Immigrants’ Day at the Massachusetts State House. This year, the 23rd Annual Immigrants’ Day will be taking place on Monday, March 4 from 10AM to 2PM. On this edition of Centro, we give you all the details about this historic celebration! WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with Joel Rivera, Field Director for the Massachusetts Immigrant and Refugee Advocacy Coalition (MIRA).

Watch Centro In Spanish:

NOTE: You can watch both the English and Spanish versions of Centro anytime, visiting our website http://www.cbsboston.com/centro

FOR MORE INFORMATION
23RD ANNUAL IMMIGRANTS’ DAY
MIRA
Monday, March 4  10AM-2PM
Massachusetts State House
(617) 350-5480
www.miracoalition.org
FB: @MIRACoalition
Twitter: @MIRACoalition
Instagram: @mira_coalition

CONNECT WITH US ON SOCIAL MEDIA!
Facebook.com/Yadires
Twitter: @YadiresNS
Instagram: @Yadires

Watch CENTRO with Yadires Nova-Salcedo on WBZ TV-4 (CBS Boston) Saturday’s at 7:50am.

Yadires Nova-Salcedo

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s