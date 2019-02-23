Comments
February 23, 2019
For more than two decades, thousands of immigrants have come together to celebrate Immigrants’ Day at the Massachusetts State House. This year, the 23rd Annual Immigrants’ Day will be taking place on Monday, March 4 from 10AM to 2PM. On this edition of Centro, we give you all the details about this historic celebration! WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with Joel Rivera, Field Director for the Massachusetts Immigrant and Refugee Advocacy Coalition (MIRA).
FOR MORE INFORMATION
February 23, 2019
Watch Centro In Spanish:
FOR MORE INFORMATION
23RD ANNUAL IMMIGRANTS’ DAY
MIRA
Monday, March 4 10AM-2PM
Massachusetts State House
(617) 350-5480
www.miracoalition.org
FB: @MIRACoalition
Twitter: @MIRACoalition
Instagram: @mira_coalition
Facebook.com/Yadires
Twitter: @YadiresNS
Instagram: @Yadires
Watch CENTRO with Yadires Nova-Salcedo on WBZ TV-4 (CBS Boston) Saturday’s at 7:50am.