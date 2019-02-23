



For more than two decades, thousands of immigrants have come together to celebrate Immigrants’ Day at the Massachusetts State House. This year, the 23Annual Immigrants’ Day will be taking place on Monday, March 4 from 10AM to 2PM. On this edition of Centro, we give you all the details about this historic celebration! WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with Joel Rivera, Field Director for the Massachusetts Immigrant and Refugee Advocacy Coalition (MIRA).

Watch Centro In Spanish:

NOTE: You can watch both the English and Spanish versions of Centro anytime, visiting our website http://www.cbsboston.com/centro

FOR MORE INFORMATION

23RD ANNUAL IMMIGRANTS’ DAY

MIRA

Monday, March 4 10AM-2PM

Massachusetts State House

(617) 350-5480

www.miracoalition.org

FB: @MIRACoalition

Twitter: @MIRACoalition

Instagram: @mira_coalition

CONNECT WITH US ON SOCIAL MEDIA!

Facebook.com/Yadires

Twitter: @YadiresNS

Instagram: @Yadires

Watch CENTRO with Yadires Nova-Salcedo on WBZ TV-4 (CBS Boston) Saturday’s at 7:50am.