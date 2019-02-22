



BOSTON (CBS) — The football world — and the country at large — was stunned Friday morning to hear that Patriots owner Robert Kraft was being charged with two counts of soliciting a prostitute. Billionaire businessmen are not often named in such cases.

But according to one prominent NFL reporter, Kraft is not going to be the biggest name in the ongoing prostitution sting taking place in South Florida.

Adam Schefter said the following on ESPN on Friday:

There are people down there in that area, I’m told, that say that this story is going to heat up and get a lot worse — and I don’t mean involving Robert Kraft. I’m talking about with all the human trafficking that has gone on down there. I’m also told that Robert Kraft is not the biggest name involved down there in South Florida. And we’ll see what police turn up in the report. But obviously there’s a situation that’s unfolding here that’s disturbing on a number of levels. https://twitter.com/ftbeard_17/status/1099008576650018816

Nearly 200 arrest warrantes have been issued in the massive human trafficking case across multiple south Florida counties, with Vero Beach police chief David Currey saying that some alleged spa visitors included “business owners, members of the religious community, fathers, uncles and others.”